Here is LeBron James’ Absurd Pass to Mike Miller for a Buzzer-Beater Three

So the Pacers basically dominate the first half of Game 2 in Miami and only lead by six points at the half? Not good, Indiana.

This play cut it to six at the end of the half. How many other humans on the planet can make the pass that LeBron James does here?

Who Wins Game 2?

