Here is Your Chance to Try Out for the NBA D-League! [CHICAGO & NYC SPOTS STILL OPEN]

[We wanted to update our readers to let them know that there are still some openings at the Chicago and New York City NBA D-League tryouts. All the info you need is in the post below. Last week, there were more than 200 players at the sold-out Los Angeles tryouts…]

Can you play ball? We mean, can you really play? Here is your chance to show out: the NBA D-League, in conjunction with Boost Mobile, is holding official Boost Mobile NBA D-League National Tryouts in May and June.

The tryouts will put NBA D-League hopefuls in full-court games to showcase their skills for NBA D-League player personnel executives, coaches and industry scouts with the hopes of landing a spot in the NBA D-League’s November draft.

Fifteen prospects from last year’s Boost Mobile NBA Development League National Tryout went on to play in the NBA D-League during the 2011-12 seasons, with one earning a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA. Of those 15, five were on end-of-season NBA D-League rosters.

Here are the official fliers below for the four cities where tryouts are being held: