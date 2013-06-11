Here’s Your Very First Look At In-Game Footage Of LeBron James From NBA 2K14

06.11.13 5 years ago

After revealing at the start of the NBA Finals that LeBron James would be gracing the cover of NBA 2K14, the folks at 2K Sports have now unveiled the first look yet at some next-generation in-game footage. This video, PlayStation 4 footage from the Sony E3 2013 Press Conference, has the real LeBron discussing things with “Video Game James.” From there, we get a couple of incredible signature moments from ‘Bron against Kobe and the Lakers.

Will this be the best sports video game yet?

