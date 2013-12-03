Hibbert & Aldridge With Jocular Back-And-Forth On Twitter

The Blazers won at home last night against the visiting Pacers who had only lost once this season before falling Monday night. LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, and Roy Hibbert matched his double-double with 16 and 13 of his own. But the two battled off the court, too.

After the game ended, Hibbert took exception to some hits to the groin he experienced while matched up against Aldridge. But Roy wasn’t private about his concern for his private parts. He called Aldridge out on Twitter after the game.

Next time I play @aldridge_12 I'm wearing a cup. Good game bro. We gonna battle again in indy. pic.twitter.com/xwKg4bojhx — Roy Hibbert (@Hoya2aPacer) December 3, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Normally when this happens, players flex on Twitter with some tough talk and threatening rhetoric that can get you fined. But Aldridge handled it in stride, and even conciliated a bit when he explained that because he’s a one-legged jumper, his knee can sometimes find the wrong part of a defender.

@Hoya2aPacer lol bro I don't do it on purpose I'm just a one leg jumper so that's how I jump. I don't play dirty. Real talk — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) December 3, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hibbert responded just as genially and it was all bro love from there on out.

@aldridge_12 I believe u bro. We both competing hard. Tough post moves. Good luck in the West. We will see each other in the finals. — Roy Hibbert (@Hoya2aPacer) December 3, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@Hoya2aPacer yessir bro. Keep doing ya thang. — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) December 3, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s a bit early to predict a Pacers and Blazers Finals match-up, but they’re both at the top of the respective conferences after Monday night’s thriller, so it’s not as crazy as it might have sounded a couple months ago.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[h/t Sheridan Hoops]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.