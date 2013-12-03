Hibbert & Aldridge With Jocular Back-And-Forth On Twitter

#Portland Trail Blazers #Twitter
12.03.13 5 years ago

The Blazers won at home last night against the visiting Pacers who had only lost once this season before falling Monday night. LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, and Roy Hibbert matched his double-double with 16 and 13 of his own. But the two battled off the court, too.

After the game ended, Hibbert took exception to some hits to the groin he experienced while matched up against Aldridge. But Roy wasn’t private about his concern for his private parts. He called Aldridge out on Twitter after the game.

Normally when this happens, players flex on Twitter with some tough talk and threatening rhetoric that can get you fined. But Aldridge handled it in stride, and even conciliated a bit when he explained that because he’s a one-legged jumper, his knee can sometimes find the wrong part of a defender.

Hibbert responded just as genially and it was all bro love from there on out.

It’s a bit early to predict a Pacers and Blazers Finals match-up, but they’re both at the top of the respective conferences after Monday night’s thriller, so it’s not as crazy as it might have sounded a couple months ago.

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Twitter
TAGSINDIANA PACERSLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSROY HIBBERTSmackTwitter

