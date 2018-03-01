This High School Basketball Coach Got Too Into The Game Trying To Defend An Inbounds Pass

Across the country, high school basketball teams are competing in state tournaments and, most of the time, games don’t exactly make national news. Sure, there is plenty of local interest and passion at the high school level but, short of nationally ranked teams and five-star recruits, most casual sports fans aren’t taking deep dives into what transpires in areas like the Georgia Class 3A tournament.

On Wednesday, though, the head coach of Johnson High School in Savannah drew quite a bit of interest on the heels of the bold choice to essentially defend an inbounds pass from the coaching box.

