High Schooler Terry Larrier With A Poster Slam Over 6-9 Defender

It’s not often you get to see full extension from a high school student as he soars over an equally imposing defender for the put-down. High school competition is usually pretty one-sided, with the top players dominating those of us destined to brag about high school hallmarks rather than move on to a Division I powerhouse. But that’s what makes this dunk by high schooler, Terry Larrier, so much more impressive. He’s not doing it against some pasty-faced future accountant, but against a legit big man standing 6-9 and destined to play at higher levels. The guy will always remember Larrier’s emphatic slam, though.

Check out Larrier’s poster slam at the Hardwood Classic.

