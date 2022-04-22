Report: The Hornets Decided To Fire Head Coach James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets will enter the NBA’s coaching carousel. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hornets have made the decision to fire head coach James Borrego, who has been at the helm of the franchise since 2018.

Charlotte is dismissing coach James Borrego, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Despite the fact that the team went 43-39 this season — its third year in a row under which its record has improved under Borrego and the first time since 2015-16 the team has finished with an above-.500 record — Wojnarowski notes that the team’s performance in the play-in tournament each of the last two years could have been responsible for his dismissal. The Hornets lost by 28 to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in last year before falling to the Atlanta Hawks by 29 earlier this month.

Charlotte suffered blowout losses in both postseason games, which appears to have negated regular season win improvement and player development among Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball and previously Devonte Graham. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

A member of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree, Borrego went 138-163 in four years as the head coach of the Hornets. He had previously had one head coaching job during his career, as he spent 30 games as the interim head coach for the Orlando Magic in 2015.

Whomever takes over in Charlotte will inherit a team with gobs of young talent, particularly All-Star guard LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who took a gigantic step forward this past season and is slated for a huge payday in restricted free agency.