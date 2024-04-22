The Charlotte Hornets are in the market for a head coach after Steve Clifford’s second stint on the bench came to an end — the veteran coach will move into a role in the team’s front office. Now, Charlotte needs someone to fill his shoes, and apparently, there’s interest in learning a bit more about J.J. Redick.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte is planning on discussing the vacancy with Redick, who has been a candidate for coaching gigs in the past but is currently an analyst for ESPN and the co-host of both the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James and “The Old Man and the Three.” As of now, there’s no word on when Redick and the team will meet.

The Charlotte Hornets are interviewing JJ Redick for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year NBA veteran and former Duke star has shown an interest in making a coaching jump in recent years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2024

Over the last few years, Redick has seen his named linked with assistant and head coaching jobs. He previously discussed how Joe Mazzulla offered him a job with the Boston Celtics in 2022, and last year, Redick got interviewed by the Toronto Raptors to take over their team after the decision was made to fire Nick Nurse. The role eventually went to Darko Rajaković.

Redick, who spent his college years a few hours away from Charlotte as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, has no NBA coaching experience. He retired in 2021 after a 15-year career that included stops in Orlando, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Dallas.