stephen silas
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Had To Leave In The First Half Against The Cavs Due To Dehydration

by:

During the Houston Rockets Wednesday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the bench to head back to the locker room during a timeout with the Rockets trainer.

The reason wasn’t immediately clear, but it soon was reported that Silas had to leave the game due to dehydration. Per the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen, Silas was receiving fluids in the back after not feeling well on the bench.

Silas was replaced for the time being as head coach by assistant and former NBA head coach John Lucas. Lucas, in fact, was once the Cavaliers’ head coach from 2001 until 2003 before being let go by Cleveland before the start of LeBron James’ first year in the league. He has not been a head coach since then and has been working for the Rockets since 2016.

Overall, things weren’t going well for Houston in Cleveland. At halftime, the Cavs lead the Rockets 69-38 with the Rockets shooting 30 percent from the field and 12 percent from three, as one of the NBA’s hottest teams of late cooled off for at least a half of basketball in Cleveland. However, the bigger concern is for Silas, who will hopefully feel back to his usual self after receiving fluids, as the job he’s done in getting Houston turned around has been remarkable over the last two-plus weeks.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
×