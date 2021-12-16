During the Houston Rockets Wednesday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the bench to head back to the locker room during a timeout with the Rockets trainer.

The reason wasn’t immediately clear, but it soon was reported that Silas had to leave the game due to dehydration. Per the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen, Silas was receiving fluids in the back after not feeling well on the bench.

Silas left with dehydration. He is getting fluids. https://t.co/dCKlqzPs08 — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 16, 2021

Silas was replaced for the time being as head coach by assistant and former NBA head coach John Lucas. Lucas, in fact, was once the Cavaliers’ head coach from 2001 until 2003 before being let go by Cleveland before the start of LeBron James’ first year in the league. He has not been a head coach since then and has been working for the Rockets since 2016.

Overall, things weren’t going well for Houston in Cleveland. At halftime, the Cavs lead the Rockets 69-38 with the Rockets shooting 30 percent from the field and 12 percent from three, as one of the NBA’s hottest teams of late cooled off for at least a half of basketball in Cleveland. However, the bigger concern is for Silas, who will hopefully feel back to his usual self after receiving fluids, as the job he’s done in getting Houston turned around has been remarkable over the last two-plus weeks.