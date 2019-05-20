Getty Image

On Monday, the Houston Rockets Twitter account found itself among a handful of official sports team accounts, most of which were college team Twitters.

The accounts were temporarily shut down due to DMCA complaints against them for the use of copyrighted music without obtaining those rights. The Rockets were joined by Auburn football, Rutgers football, Iowa State football, and Iowa football and gymnastics as prominent official accounts to be shut down either this weekend or on Monday.

The team released a statement regarding the suspension of the account, noting they were working to fix whatever is needed to get it active again, via the Houston Chronicle.

“Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media posts with copyrighted music,” the Rockets said in a statement. “We are working to correct the issue now.”

This is far from the first time this issue has popped up in the world of sports, as other accounts — often in college football — have faced similar suspensions before ultimately returning once removing the content in question. It’s a reminder to social media managers to make sure the videos you put up of highlights don’t feature too long a cut of copyrighted music that you don’t have the rights to use.