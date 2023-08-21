How To Watch USA Basketball At The 2023 FIBA World Cup

The United States will enter the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup as favorites. While the Americans are not the defending champions — last time around, the team registered a disappointing 7th-place finish — the team will enter the tournament with their perpetually high expectations. It certainly helps that the U.S. has looked very good in its pre-World Cup tune-up games, as the team went 5-0, beating Spain, Slovenia, Puerto Rico, Greece, and Germany in its pre-tournament tour.

Now, the Americans are on their way to the Philippines, as the team will play all three of their games in Group C at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. They are the overwhelming favorites to win their group, and would be expected to make it through the second round of the tournament with relative ease (as they are -125 favorites to win the World Cup). But that is for another, day, and for now, here’s everything you need to know about when the United States will play their group games.

Saturday, August 26

USA vs. New Zealand

8:30 a.m. ET

ESPN2

Monday, August 28

USA vs. Greece

8:30 a.m. ET

ESPN2

Wednesday, August 30

USA vs. Jordan

4:30 a.m. ET

ESPN2

Almost every other game that will occur in the tournament will be aired on ESPN+, with one quarterfinal, one semifinal, and the championship game all taking place on ESPN (one would expect those to be all USA Basketball games, so long as they avoid elimination). For the rest of the World Cup schedule, click here.