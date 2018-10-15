Hubie Brown Will Stay At ESPN Following A Multi-Year Extension





Getty Image

When tuning into a game on ESPN there’s always those old familiar voices we’re used to hearing. One longtime voice we just can’t get enough of is the legendary Hubie Brown. The former NBA coach turned color commentator is brilliant on every game he calls.

Brown is someone that prevents the broadcast from being put on mute thanks to his X’s and O’s style analysis, dry wit, and the way he scorns those who disappoint him. Watching a game Hubie calls is like watching a game with your grandfather, and he’s a fan favorite because of it.

ESPN sees what they have in Brown and are going to make sure they can keep him for as long as he’s willing to keep commentating games. The recent winner of the Chuck Daly award reached an agreement on a multi-year extension with the sports media giant.

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown. The legendary coach and broadcaster will continue to call NBA regular season and NBA Playoffs game telecasts. As part of the deal, Brown will also continue to serve as the analyst for ESPN’s NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC alongside play-by-play commentator Mark Jones.

This is great news for hoops heads everywhere. Brown is a joy to have on broadcasts and he provides an old school style that isn’t very common anymore. The typical play-by-play commentator is almost expected to give a narrative level opinion or explain why the game as a whole needs to improve or change. Brown, however, sticks to talking about what’s on the court in front of him and that’s part of what makes him so great.

Make sure to appreciate Brown while you still can. At 85 years old there’s no telling when he’ll choose to call it quits. Hopefully, that won’t be for a long time now.