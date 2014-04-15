Hysterical New Foot Locker X adidas Ad Starring Damian Lillard: “No Rings”

Fresh off his recent extension with adidas, Blazers point guard Damian Lillard stars in a new commercial for Foot Locker entitled “No Rings.” In the spot, Dame tells a friend on the phone “the last thing I want to be is one of those guys that never won a ring.” Except, Chris Webber, Karl Malone, and NFL Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Barry Sanders are barbecuing with Dame while he’s talking, and all of them take offense to the crack. Check out the priceless new spot after the jump.

The look on everyone’s face says it all, but we bet Malone makes a mean burger.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.