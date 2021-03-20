Getty Image
Ian Eagle Did His Best Megan Thee Stallion Impression While Texas Southern Played In The NCAA Tournament

For the fifth time in eight years, Texas Southern won the SWAC and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Still, as a lesser-known school, participating in March Madness means that the university gets a spotlight on a national stage, something that is always really cool, even if the Tigers have danced a few times over the years.

This usually means that schools get a few fun “Do You Know?” segments at one point or another when they play. For the HBCU out of Houston that took on Michigan on Saturday afternoon, this included a pair of their most famous alums getting shouts: Former NFL player and current television personality Michael Strahan, and Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Ian Eagle was tasked with reading this, and because he is Ian Eagle, he decided to have a little fun with this. When Megan’s name came up, Eagle joked that she passed along a message to the team and proceeded to do an impression that was less than stellar.

Eagle is a pro, and he’ll do a few silly things whenever he’s calling a game in any sport, but I’ll level with you: I did not anticipate him doing any part of “Body.” Just call him Ian Thee Eagle.

