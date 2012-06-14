Iman Shumpert Releases 2 New Rap Songs

Iman Shumpert‘s ACL surgery has put him out of action for a while, but his season-ending injury hasn’t prevented him from entering the rap game. His two new tracks, “Higher Learning” and “Hard To Sleep,” might just be the beginning of a budding rap career – or not, I really don’t know. I’m no rap aficionado, so I’ll withhold any critiques.

Many NBA players have tried their hand at rapping before – Shaq, Allen Iverson and the artist formerly known as Ron Artest all made our top 10 rappers in the NBA list, to name a few – and most have been spectacularly mediocre to awful. So Iman, we wish you well. Although, as The Basketball Jones points out, we’d probably recommend refraining from references to popping Vicodin and Percocet. We’ve never seen David Stern suspend someone for rap lyrics, but we wouldn’t put it past him.

Anyway, take a listen below and let us know what you think.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

h/t I am a GM

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.