Iman Shumpert’s adidas Real Deal Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #New York Knicks
03.29.13 5 years ago

Unbelievably, Iman Shumpert has scored in double-figures just four times this season, spending his other 29 games as a glorified decoy. Some of that has to be because of an injury that kept him out for almost a full year. He looks timid, and his explosive athleticism and defense aren’t all the way back yet. But still, the NBA’s best rapper needs to step it up. In one regard he already has.

Shump’s been turning heads everywhere with his fashion choices, and recently he debuted on Instagram another new player exclusive colorway for the Knicks. These Real Deals from adidas have a shining gold upper with New York accent colors. There is royal blue on the inside lining while the laces are an extreme, eye-popping orange.

What do you think?

