Improvements In NBA 2K15 MyGM Mode Sound Incredible

The MyGM Mode was introduced in NBA 2K14 last year. As the virtual general manager of a team, you were asked to build a relationship with your owner, manage your coaching staff, and oversee the development of your players. Because it was the first year the mode was included in the game, there were some kinks that needed to be worked out. Based on what we’re hearing about the new MyGM Mode in NBA 2K15, it appears the developers have figured it out.



Over at Game Informer, Matt Bertz laid out the reasons why MyGM Mode is much improved this year. One of the areas that jumps out immediately is the conversation system. The main complaint about last year’s MyGM mode was that the conversations were too rigid, and often times simply had no direct impact on managing your team. This is no longer the case.

In 2K15, if you promise a player more minutes in a conversation and don’t deliver on it in subsequent game play, his morale will get worst and it will affect the actual chemistry of the team you’re running.

Also, owners now have changing expectations throughout the season depending on where the team is in the standings. If you start off as a rebuilding club and end up in a playoff spot at the trade deadline, your owner will loosen up the budget and provide you more money to spend in order to acquire a few more players.

Another area where things get more complicated is scouting. This year the developers are incorporating the element of noise into the process. This means you’ll be reading about mock drafts from the media and there will be social media rumors about certain players.

Beyond that, the game engine can now support a full season of simulated college results, which means you’ll have actual stats to help you scout players. Also, incoming rookies will fall under a bunch of different storylines. You’ll have your sure-fire number one picks, late bloomers, and players with huge potential, but also with injury concerns. Some players will end up overcoming the injury bug, or fall victim to it throughout their career. So, just like the real draft, a lot of things are out of your control as a general manager.

Lastly, there’s a much stronger emphasis on managing your players this year to help with their progression in the NBA. Depending on a certain player’s characteristics, you’ll have to manage his workout routine differently or risk upsetting him or even worse, increasing the probability of injuries.

Add all these factors up, and it’s pretty easy to see why MyGM mode might end up being the one thing everyone will talk about when they play NBA 2K15.

Nowadays, everyone wants to be an armchair general manager of their favorite team. It appears the game developers of 2K15 have found a way for those people to live out their dream through the omnipresent 2K franchise.

