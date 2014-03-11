Colby College’s Incredible Bench Celebrations

Listen, we don’t want to tell people how they’re supposed to act on the bench. We wish more NBA players could be like Kent Bazemore and Bazmore to their heart’s content. But they’re professionals, and there’s a certain decorum and etiquette to life as a reserve in the NBA. Thankfully, that’s not the case for the Colby College Men’s Basketball team as their viral video shows.

Here are a few of our favorites, and make sure to check out all their routines in the video below:

(via ColbyMensBasketball)

What’s your favorite Colby College bench celebration routine?

