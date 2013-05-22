Indiana Newspaper Creates Massive Poster Of Roy Hibbert’s Block On Carmelo

Jeff Van Gundy might not think Indiana has a chance against the Heat, but if Roy Hibbert can lock down the paint like he did during the Heat/Pacers second-round series last season, they’ll at least have a chance to push it to six or seven games.

Check out this poster-sized cutout from The Indianapolis Star of Hibbert’s incredible block on Carmelo Anthony in Game 6 of their Eastern Semifinal matchup.

