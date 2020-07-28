When the 2019-20 season was suspended, the Indiana Pacers were playing quality basketball. Nate McMillan’s team won 8 of its last 11 games in February and March but, as the NBA restart approaches in Orlando, the Pacers are usually omitted from conversations about legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Some of that undoubtedly stems from injury uncertainty surrounding Victor Oladipo, with the All-Star shooting guard’s situation at least slightly uncertain in Orlando. Oladipo is participating in scrimmages, but the team’s offensive focal point is still recovering from injury with a potential contract extension looming. From there, 2020 All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis suffered a foot injury that pushed him out of the bubble for treatment and, with Jeremy Lamb already out as he recovers from a long-term ailment, the Pacers are dinged up as the seeding games arrive.

Still, this is an interesting team to monitor and, if nothing else, the Pacers have a chance to compete for a top-four seed, even with a two-game deficit to the Miami Heat for the No. 4 spot in the conference.

ROSTER

Goga Bitadze

Brian Bowen II

Malcolm Brogdon

Aaron Holiday

Justin Holiday

Alize Johnson

Jeremy Lamb (injured)

TJ Leaf

T.J. McConnell

Doug McDermott

Naz Mitrou-Long

Victor Oladipo (status uncertain)

Domantas Sabonis (injured)

JaKarr Sampson

Edmond Sumner

Myles Turner

T.J. Warren

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 1 – 7:00 pm ET – vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Monday, Aug. 3 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Washington Wizards

Tuesday, Aug. 4 – 6:00 pm ET – vs. Orlando Magic

Thursday, Aug. 6 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Phoenix Suns

Saturday, Aug. 8 – 6:00 pm ET – vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Monday, Aug. 10 – 8:00 pm ET – vs. Miami Heat

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Houston Rockets

Friday, Aug. 14 – TBD – vs. Miami Heat

STANDINGS

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 53-12

2. Toronto Raptors: 46-18 (6.5)

3. Boston Celtics: 43-21 (9.5)

4. Miami Heat: 41-24 (12.0)

5. Indiana Pacers: 39-26 (14.0)

6. Philadelphia 76ers: 39-26 (14.0)

7. Brooklyn Nets: 30-34 (22.5)

8. Orlando Magic: 30-35 (23.0)

9. Washington Wizards: 24-40 (28.5)

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

Prior to the uncertainty surrounding Oladipo and Sabonis, the Pacers firmly had their eyes on a first-round series victory. Candidly, Indiana wasn’t likely to be favored in a series against the Celtics, Heat or 76ers, but the Pacers bring a lot to the table and played as the equivalent of a 49-win team for a reason. If Sabonis is unable to play, Indiana goes from frisky and dangerous to potentially a more optimal target for top teams, but this is still a team with roster talent and they are firmly a cut above the likes of Orlando, Brooklyn and Washington. With Sabonis and Oladipo, expectations would be different but, if one or both don’t play, being competitive would be a reasonable outcome.