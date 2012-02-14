Inside The NBA’s Spoof Of LeBron’s Hair Issues

“Come on home LeBron…Come home man…” If you missed it late last week, check out the TNT crew roasting LeBron for his hairline problems. Barkley & co. have been going in on James all season for his hairline and at this point, you gotta feel a lil’ for the King. He might as well go with the DMX look now.
What do you think?
well if LBJ doesn’t want to shave his hair, he can do what wayne rooney of manchester united did and do hair transplant. true, rooney lookes like shrek so few hairs didn’t helped him much but still, if it made him happy it might help lebron too.
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
could it be that his nutritional plan doesn’t promote hair growth?
the 2nd coming of karl malone