Inside The NBA’s Spoof Of LeBron’s Hair Issues

“Come on home LeBron…Come home man…” If you missed it late last week, check out the TNT crew roasting LeBron for his hairline problems. Barkley & co. have been going in on James all season for his hairline and at this point, you gotta feel a lil’ for the King. He might as well go with the DMX look now.

