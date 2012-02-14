Inside The NBA’s Spoof Of LeBron’s Hair Issues

#Charles Barkley #LeBron James
02.14.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

“Come on home LeBron…Come home man…” If you missed it late last week, check out the TNT crew roasting LeBron for his hairline problems. Barkley & co. have been going in on James all season for his hairline and at this point, you gotta feel a lil’ for the King. He might as well go with the DMX look now.

