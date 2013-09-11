Instagram Video Reveals Metta World Peace Currently Only Has Single Mattress To Sleep On

The Artest formerly known as Ron, Metta World Peace was amnestid by the Lakers in July and was signed by the Knicks just three days later. The Knicks needed some perimeter toughness and another *calming* influence to pair with J.R. Smith, but Metta is just now moving in to his NYC digs as a recent IG upload shows us.

MWP posted an IG video while he was moving into his new place. We’re not sure where Metta was in the course of the move when the video took place, so he might not have gotten his bed in the apartment yet. There is probably a gigantic race car frame getting huffed into his condo right now, instead of the single mattress currently resting by itself in his bedroom. But we like to imagine Metta prefers sleeping on that lonely mattress. It’s more Metta that way.

Over his 14-year career, Metta/Ron has earned over $72 million, and he signed a two-year contract for $3.3 million with the Knicks this summer, plus he’s still collecting the $7.7 million the Lakers have to pay him â€” though it won’t count towards the cap.

He’s got the money for a nice bed, but â€” and this is probably a long shot â€” maybe he feels more comfortable sleeping on that single mattress. If you didn’t already know it, the Queensbridge native is not like other NBA players.

