Introducing The Jordan Crescent City Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend

Today, Jordan Brand officially introduced the upcoming Crescent City Collection, featuring new colorways of four sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend. Honoring the colorful landscape and culture of New Orleans with vibrant colors and a distinct infrared, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony will be rocking these four sneakers throughout the weekend.

The black-based Jordan Melo M10 features a brushed metallic heel counter and brass accents meant to play off the city’s infamous love of Jazz music. The Jordan Super.Fly 2, clad in a dark powder-blue upper, sports gold stitching and a two-toned crackle on the tongue to reference the historic architecture of the city, while the Air Jordan XX8 SE honors the city sky and colorful streets by infusing the shoe with a crackle texture upper that reeks of the French Quarter. Finally, there’s the purple Jordan CP3.VII that includes metallic gold accents and a speckled midsole, along with an explosive color, to incorporate the soul of the city’s streets.

The Jordan Crescent City Collection will be available at select retail stores and Jordan.com on Feb. 14. Check below for more images.

