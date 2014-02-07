Introducing The Jordan Crescent City Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.07.14 4 years ago
Jordan Crescent City Collection

Jordan Crescent City Collection (photo. Jordan Brand)

Today, Jordan Brand officially introduced the upcoming Crescent City Collection, featuring new colorways of four sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend. Honoring the colorful landscape and culture of New Orleans with vibrant colors and a distinct infrared, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony will be rocking these four sneakers throughout the weekend.

The black-based Jordan Melo M10 features a brushed metallic heel counter and brass accents meant to play off the city’s infamous love of Jazz music. The Jordan Super.Fly 2, clad in a dark powder-blue upper, sports gold stitching and a two-toned crackle on the tongue to reference the historic architecture of the city, while the Air Jordan XX8 SE honors the city sky and colorful streets by infusing the shoe with a crackle texture upper that reeks of the French Quarter. Finally, there’s the purple Jordan CP3.VII that includes metallic gold accents and a speckled midsole, along with an explosive color, to incorporate the soul of the city’s streets.

The Jordan Crescent City Collection will be available at select retail stores and Jordan.com on Feb. 14. Check below for more images.

[RELATED: Nike Unveils 2014 NOLA Gumbo Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend]

Jordan Melo M10

Jordan Melo M10 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Melo M10

Jordan Melo M10 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Melo M10

Jordan Melo M10 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Melo M10

Jordan Melo M10 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Melo M10

Jordan Melo M10 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Super.Fly 2

Jordan Super.Fly 2 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Super.Fly 2

Jordan Super.Fly 2 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Super.Fly 2

Jordan Super.Fly 2 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Super.Fly 2

Jordan Super.Fly 2 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Jordan Super.Fly 2

Jordan Super.Fly 2 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Hit page 2 to check out a close look at the XX8 SE and the CP3.VII…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS2014 NBA All Star Game2014 NBA All Star WeekendAir Jordan XX8 SEALL STARCP3.VIIJORDANJordan BrandJordan CP3.VIIJordan Melo M10Jordan Super.Fly 2Jordan XX8 SEMelo M10NBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDStyle - Kicks and GearSuper.Fly 2XX8 SE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP