A punch got thrown during an altercation prior to Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns. While the details of what happened are sparse, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart swung at Suns center Drew Eubanks and landed a punch.

Sources: Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart punched Phoenix's Drew Eubanks in the back tunnels of Suns arena today. It's unclear what sparked the altercation. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review. More to come. pic.twitter.com/lxvS4wirdK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

Charania noted that, while the events leading up to the incident are unclear, the two did get into it before Stewart threw a punch.

Both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks' face connected on Wednesday, sources said. Both were separated and there is police presence involved with the situation in Phoenix tonight. https://t.co/Kif6SiVp7q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Eubanks claims that he was sucker punched after an interaction while he was on his way to the locker room.

I asked Drew Eubanks about incident with Isaiah Stewart. Said he was heading to the lockerroom inside arena when stopped by Stewart. Had words, and Eubanks said Stewart sucker punched him. Security intervened and he's fine. Stewart is out tonight due to injury. #Suns #Pistons — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 15, 2024

The game is taking place in Phoenix, and marks the second time this year that the Pistons and the Suns will take the floor — Phoenix won their previous game in Detroit, 120-106, back in November. As of this writing, Eubanks’ status for Wednesday’s game is unclear.

Stewart has spent all four years of his NBA career in Detroit, and has started 34 of the 35 games in which he’s appeared. He has not, however, played in a game since Jan. 28, as he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until after the All-Star break.

Eubanks joined the Suns this past offseason as a free agent after spending the first five years of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers.