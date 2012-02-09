Isaiah Thomas Shows He’s Anything But Irrelevant

Sacramento rookie point guard Isaiah Thomas doesn’t believe in the title of “Mr. Irrelevant” for being the No. 60, and final, pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Instead, “Mr. Irrelevant” is the title of a documentary that has followed him from his junior year at Washington through now with the Kings. Created by filmmaker T.J. Regan, Thomas and Alonzo Weatherby, it promises to bring hoop heads as close as possible to the journey of a player in one of the most unique seasons in NBA history.

Filming will continue through Thomas’ rookie season, but be sure to catch the latest trailer below.

Regan’s film follows his family and career from the high points â€” hitting an instant-classic game-winner in the Pac-12 tournament against Arizona in March â€” to the lows of waiting out the lockout. All the way through, Thomas shows he’s working to be anything but irrelevant.

