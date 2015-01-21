Isiah Thomas Calls Russell Westbrook “The Mike Tyson Of Point Guards”

Just as important to Russell Westbrook’s game as his unrivaled physical profile is the approach he takes to wielding it. If the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard played with caution and patience as opposed to relentless aggression, he’d hardly be the superstar he is today. Westbrook’s basketball id can be a curse on occasion, but it’s a blessing first and foremost.

That’s obvious and hardly worthy of more explanation these days. The naysayers’ time is over – Russ is one of the several best players in basketball, and the on-court fervor for which he’s sometimes chastised is of many major reasons why.

Westbrook’s attitude is such that Hall-of-Famer and NBA TV analyst Isiah Thomas even compared him to a certain legendary prizefighter who’s outright hostility in the ring is stuff of legend. Per The Oklahoman’s Anthony Slater, Zeke sees a bit of Mike Tyson in the Thunder’s three-time All-Star.

Asked how he’d stop the 6-3, 200 pound lightning rod, Thomas said Westbrook’s physicality would overwhelm him and force him to resort to mind-games. Still, the Detroit Pistons legend admitted that he’d lose sleep over the prospect of checking Westbrook – undoubtedly something many, many Tyson opponents dealt with during Iron Mike’s heyday:

…But I would have laying in bed the night before saying ‘What am I gonna do with this joker?’ Because when he comes full-throttle, like I said, he’s the Mike Tyson of point guards. He comes with that mentality. Comes with that anger and when you step on that floor you gotta be ready to battle him.”

The similarities between the two are obvious.

Though we’re hardly a boxing expert, it doesn’t take much time watching Tyson highlights to comprehend his in-ring strategy: He was coming at you and he wasn’t stopping. And it his almost mythical combination of power, speed, and quickness which made that approach so successful.

Westbrook’s on-court mentality isn’t much different. He constantly forces the issue on both ends of the floor, knowing that incessant energy will allow his natural gifts to win out in the end.

Boxers didn’t box like Mike, and hoopers don’t hoop like Russ. They’re one of a kind. And while their god-given traits stand out most, Tyson wouldn’t have been who he was and Westbrook not who he is if either athlete approached their respective sports with anything but such obvious all-out intensity.

