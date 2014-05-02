ISlide x MixUnit Custom Summer Slides Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.02.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

ISlide and MixUnit are teaming up this summer to launch a custom, pattern-filled pack of 2014 slides. Released this morning for $54.99 at MixUnit.com, the collection features 42 unique designs and colorways. Each pair was printed individually by hand and custom-made one at a time.

Whether you’re at the beach, coming or going from the gym, or just chilling this summer, don’t sleep on any of these. Check out the images below for more details.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSISlideMixUnitStyle - Kicks and Gear

