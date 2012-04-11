J. Cole “Sideline Story” Music Video

04.11.12 6 years ago

Drake recently released his new video for “HYFR” and while this new video from J. Cole probably doesn’t warrant the same amount of analysis, it’s still hot. This video for “Sideline Story” is the latest visual from his critically-acclaimed album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, and is directed by Axel Laramee and Adam Roy. With the emphasis on a straightforward approach, it’s a nice yin to the yang of “HYFR.”

What do you think of this song and video?

