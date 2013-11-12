J.J. Hickson’s Crunk Dunk Puts Marvin Williams On His Rump

#Video
11.11.13 5 years ago

Someone should check on Marvin Williams to see if he’s still conscious. All the talk of tanking in Denver, but J.J. Hickson is having NONE OF THAT with the early dunk of the year.

This is what you get when Marvin rotates a little late. Even though Enes Kanter and John Lucas ignored Hickson after Ty Lawson came off his screen, Marvin bore the brunt of JJ’s two-handed HAM dunk after collecting the return pass.

What do you think?

Follow Drew on Twitter at @Dcorrigan50.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagJJ HicksonMarvin WilliamsUTAH JAZZvideo

