J.J. Hickson’s Crunk Dunk Puts Marvin Williams On His Rump

Someone should check on Marvin Williams to see if he’s still conscious. All the talk of tanking in Denver, but J.J. Hickson is having NONE OF THAT with the early dunk of the year.

This is what you get when Marvin rotates a little late. Even though Enes Kanter and John Lucas ignored Hickson after Ty Lawson came off his screen, Marvin bore the brunt of JJ’s two-handed HAM dunk after collecting the return pass.

