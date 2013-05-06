J.R. Smith Has Something for His Critics and Haters

J.R. Smith did not have a very good Game 1 against the Pacers this weekend, going just 4-15 (plus one tremendous flop) from the field for 17 points in the New York loss. When people started tweeting that his poor shooting was a result of him partying at the 40/40 club the night before, J.R. had some thoughts for the critics.

First a tweet:

And then he followed it up later with this Instgram pic of the “Official NBA Bandwagon Transferral Form” with the caption “Here y’all go!” (click for a larger view)

You can see that the “Bandwagon” form has been “liked” more than 30,000 times…

