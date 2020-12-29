Ja Morant Is Expected To Be Out 3-5 Weeks With A Left Ankle Sprain

With how hotly-contested the Western Conference is expected to be this season, every game will matter in the race to make the postseason, whether that be through a top-6 seed or the play-in tournament. That’s what makes the news about Ja Morant, who suffered an ankle injury on Monday night, all the more devastating.

Morant hurt his left ankle in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 116-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets after accidentally landing on the foot of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. While an x-ray confirmed there was no structural damage, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Morant will still miss a significant amount of time, as he’s expected to be out 3-5 weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

The @memgrizz today announced the following injury update on Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/VxXfzaKy3M — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 29, 2020

Right after the news hit, Morant posted on Twitter about the optimism he feels after picking up the knock.

i know God is working, so i smile 😀 #dagetback ⏳ pic.twitter.com/5Nzr0dqNnh — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 29, 2020

In real time, Morant’s injury looked extremely serious, as he was on the ground in serious pain and needed to be taken off the floor via a wheelchair. To that end, the team assuredly breathed a sigh of relief, but no Morant for a month is going to be tough waters for the Grizzlies to navigate. Tyus Jones will presumably slide into the starting role, although De’Anthony Melton should get a look upon his return from the league’s COVID-19 list. While we’re at a very early juncture in the year, Morant, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 26.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.