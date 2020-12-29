Getty Image
Ja Morant Is Expected To Be Out 3-5 Weeks With A Left Ankle Sprain

With how hotly-contested the Western Conference is expected to be this season, every game will matter in the race to make the postseason, whether that be through a top-6 seed or the play-in tournament. That’s what makes the news about Ja Morant, who suffered an ankle injury on Monday night, all the more devastating.

Morant hurt his left ankle in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 116-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets after accidentally landing on the foot of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. While an x-ray confirmed there was no structural damage, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Morant will still miss a significant amount of time, as he’s expected to be out 3-5 weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

Right after the news hit, Morant posted on Twitter about the optimism he feels after picking up the knock.

In real time, Morant’s injury looked extremely serious, as he was on the ground in serious pain and needed to be taken off the floor via a wheelchair. To that end, the team assuredly breathed a sigh of relief, but no Morant for a month is going to be tough waters for the Grizzlies to navigate. Tyus Jones will presumably slide into the starting role, although De’Anthony Melton should get a look upon his return from the league’s COVID-19 list. While we’re at a very early juncture in the year, Morant, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 26.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.

