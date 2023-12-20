Ja Morant is back. In his first game of the 2023-24 campaign, Morant was nothing short of brilliant and looked like his All-Star self to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome a 24-point deficit to stun the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-113.

Memphis went into a locker room facing a 60-41 deficit, but right out of the half, Morant was box office. He scored 27 of his 34 points in the second half, with 14 of them coming in the fourth quarter. None were bigger than the two that went through the cylinder as the buzzer sounded, as the Grizzlies put the ball in Morant’s hands with the game tied and told him to go to work. Despite being checked by Herbert Jones, Morant made his way into the paint, got a little bit of separation with a spin move, and rose up for a floater in the lane.

While Jones and Dyson Daniels both contested the layup, Morant made the ball bounce softly off the back of the rim and through the net as the horn sounded.

JA WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2g7lKLKvwL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2023

JA MORANT WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tu2MAComDY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2023

On the night, Morant had 34 points on 12-for-24 shooting with eight assists, six rebounds, two steals, and a block in 35 minutes of work. This marked the first game Morant played following a 25-game suspension to start the season due to a pair of incidents involving a firearm.