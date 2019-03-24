Getty Image

Ja Morant is a monster, something that he established once again in Murray State’s Round of 32 game against Florida State. The bad news for the presumed lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was that his performance was not enough to overcome the Seminoles, and by the time the final horn sounded, the Racers’ season came to an end.

Florida State was able to secure a pretty comfortable 90-62 victory over Murray State. While the game was close early on, the Racers simply had zero answer for the length and athleticism that Noles threw at them in droves. Well, that’s not totally accurate — they had Morant, whose 28-point, 5-rebounds, 4-assist, and 2-steal evening was worthy of primetime.

Basically everything else went wrong for the 12-seeded Racers, which led to them getting run off the floor. Morant did get subbed out with 1:35 left, and the crowd gave him quite the ovation. After hugging everyone on the bench, Morant sat down and put a towel over his head.