Ja Morant Wanted To ‘Show My Journey’ In His Docuseries ‘Promiseland’

For Ja Morant, there is no better time than now.

This is true on the court, where Morant has established himself as one of the league’s boldest, most daring players after just two NBA seasons. As the face of an up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies team, Morant is the engine that makes them go. When he’s on the court, something — an audacious dunk attempt off the dribble, catching a lob from a teammate, throwing a no-look pass — is guaranteed to happen.

Off the course, Morant has started to tell his own story. Out now on Crackle, Morant is the subject of a six-part documentary titled Promiseland that dives into his rise from unknown at Murray State to No. 2 Draft pick to one of the NBA’s biggest young stars.

“I just want to show my journey, go deeper into it, and show people things they don’t know about me,” Morant told Dime. “It comes from people that might want to tell someone else’s story and just add things in or just have some stuff that’s not true, so I thought if I’m telling my story and it’s coming from me, more people are going to believe it.”

“He can look back and have a timeline for everything in his life,” says Tee Morant, Ja’s father.

According to the younger Morant, Promiseland began production during his rookie season, after he started with the Grizzlies and embarked on what would become a Rookie of the Year campaign. Production involving director Dexton Deboree and a crew flying to Memphis to do interviews with Ja and others around him continued well into the 2019-20 season. Deboree also traveled to interview the likes of Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, the rapper Moneybagg Yo, and Carmelo Anthony for the series.

“Even the first meeting we had, when I flew out to Memphis to meet Ja and his dad and just had a pitch, right from the jump, I saw that there was a family dynamic that I wanted to tap into,” Deboree says. “We clicked in that meeting and saw that there was something there.”

But then the pandemic hit, and production changed.

“It was tough, not being able to be face-to-face for certain parts of the documentary,” Ja says. “Having to find ways to be able to knock out videos was hard, but worth it.”