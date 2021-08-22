We have officially reached the point of the NBA offseason where we are flooded with heavily curated videos from pickup runs and individual workouts that result in dozens of eyeball and fire emojis and discussions of who is or is not built different.

These videos are rarely truly noteworthy, but on occasion they bring video evidence of something truly impressive. That was the case on Sunday when Swish Cultures released a cut-up from the latest Chris Johnson Hoops run in Los Angeles, where we’ve already gotten our annual “Ben Simmons can shoot now” videos (that’s included in this as well). However, Simmons launching shots from the outside was not the headliner on Sunday, as Ja Morant stole the show with one of the most ridiculous in-game dunks you’ll see, as he managed to throw down a windmill off an alley-oop where his eyes were, legitimately, at the rim.

I’m still not 100 percent sure how any human can do this, much less a point guard, but it is a reminder of just how freakish Morant’s athleticism is. Morant took another step forward as a sophomore, helping the Grizzlies to the playoffs and dominating against the Jazz in their first round exit, and his trajectory as a star seems as high as his bounce on this dunk. That, plus the clips of Jaren Jackson Jr. flashing his own ball-handling and finishing skills in this video will make it catnip for Memphis fans, who have visions of another leap from their young squad this coming season.