Jabari Parker Talks Being A Buck For Life

The Bucks took Jabari Parker after Andrew Wiggins went No. 1, seeming to fulfill his dream of playing in Milwaukee. Even writing that felt wrong. Parker was upbeat talking with reporters afterwards, saying he wants to be a “throwback player” who “sticks with one team.” He backpedaled slightly because, well, Bucks, but his enthusiasm is real. We’re as surprised as you.

Parker was asked how he’d be able to fit in with the team and whether he watched them last season, when they finished with the league’s worst record at 15-67.

“They’re a young team. I feel like I’m going to be able to grow with that organization, and I’m trying to be a throwback player, only stick with one team.”

We wonder if Herb Kohl is staring at his television with a slack jaw, unable to believe that a top draftee would be excited to go to Milwaukee — so soon after he sold the team.

Still, the South Side of Chicago native quickly followed up his comment about sticking with just one team — seemingly for his entire career — by capitulating a tad:

“This might bite me in the butt years from now, but right now I just want to stick with whoever’s rolling with me.”

It’s commendable Parker actually wants to be a Buck, even with the slight backpedal away from the career-Buck talk so soon after getting drafted. The team has new ownership, a fun young player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and…coach Larry Drew? OK, so they’re not exactly stacked; except, now they have arguably one of the top talents in a loaded draft class, a player actually looking forward to winter Wisconsin climes.

When confronted with all this brand new day in Milwaukee talk, Parker even rattled off some Bucks history. He correctly named Lew Alcindor when a questioner mentioned Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s heyday in Milwaukee during the early 1970s. Jabbar went by Lew Alcindor as a rookie when he teamed up with a veteran Oscar Robertson to capture Milwaukee’s only NBA title in franchise history.

“They really did have a lot of success, especially in the days with Lew Alcindor. In the ’90s when they made the playoffs with Sam Cassell. I just want to be remembered as one of them, too, since I’m going to the Bucks.”

Yes, yes he is, and it’s a bit heartwarming he’s so excited. You deserve it Milwaukee.

