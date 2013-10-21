Jabari Parker Dominates At Duke’s Midnight Madness Scrimmage

While there have been some questions about how good Andrew Wiggins looks in Kansas practices right now, Duke’s Jabari Parker has no such issues. The wingman dominated Duke’s Midnight Madness intrasquad scrimmage recently, dropping 24 points and 14 rebounds, including one vicious baseline slam where he packed it on two defenders. Nasty.

Where will he be drafted next season?

