Jabari Parker Will Leave The NBA And Join Barcelona

Jabari Parker’s time in the NBA has come to an end for now. Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft who has spent the last few years jumping around the league and did not have a team last season, is heading over to Spain and joining FC Barcelona Bàsquet.

The news of Parker’s move had been going around the internet over the last day or so, and on Monday afternoon, the club announced the addition on its social media accounts.

Des de Chicago, Illinois…

Número 2 del draft l'any 2014… El FC Barcelona fitxa Jabari Parker! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wBZnVhWeXK — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) August 7, 2023

A former top recruit at star at Duke University, Parker flashed his considerable potential as a devastating all-around scorer early on in his professional career. Unfortunately for him, injuries began piling up and prevented him from consistently getting on the floor — Parker has only played in 310 games across his entire career, and has not played in more than 38 games since the 2018-19 campaign.

Parker has played in six teams over the course of his NBA career: the Milwaukee Bucks (which drafted him back in 2014), the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks, the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics, and the Sacramento Kings. Most recently, Parker appeared in 12 games for the Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign. While he was originally signed on to join the Bucks’ Summer League team this year, Parker had to back out due to a family matter.