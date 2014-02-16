Jabari Parker Serves Up Game-Winning Poster Slam

02.16.14 4 years ago

You might’ve missed Jabari Parker on Saturday, you know, considering the NBA Slam Dunk Contest was going on. Duke, which was rocking some new Nike Hyper Elite Dominance Uniforms against Maryland, snuck by their longtime rivals after Parker served up a game-winning poster slam over 6-9 freshman Damonte Dodd.

Parker finished with a game-high 23 points and added eight boards in the No. 8-ranked Blue Devils’ 69-67 win.

Where should he go in the draft?

