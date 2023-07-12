Shot-making performances like what Jabari Smith Jr. has put together in Las Vegas can’t be ignored. With 71 points on 49 percent shooting and just five turnovers across two games, Smith has — despite his own good attitude about appearing in the exhibition games — looked way too good to be there. What the Houston Rockets’ brass will care more about during a summer in which the organization is clearly trying to jump-start being competitive again, though, is that Smith has made improvements that should help solidify his long-term standing on the team.

Coming off a post-All Star break stretch in which he put up 15 points and eight rebounds a night on 45 percent shooting, this season of the Jabari Show is starting the same way the last one ended: poised and exciting.

During his stint in Las Vegas that Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports has come to an end, Smith showed the beginnings of what it will look like when he blends the tough shot-making and confident footwork he showed at Auburn with a more physical on-ball role. Because of his steady, high release point and deep range, Smith was able to dominate games as a shooter at the college level fairly routinely. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl used pro-style sets to free up Smith in space off pindowns, pick and pops, and as the trailer in transition. From there, Smith could either let it fly or move into a comfortable one-dribble pull-up. When he did move inside, Smith often relied on quick moves like a jab step pull-up or a fadeaway jumper, again using his size and advanced skill game to win matchups.

In Las Vegas, Smith made a noticeable effort to get to the basket more consistently with some of the same basic tools. There is a patience to Smith’s game that is obvious, and though he will continue adding upper-body strength as his pro career continues, his lower body strides powerfully through dribble moves. He took an extra beat in the lane to let less assured defenders be thrown out of position by their own momentum.

In college and even during his rookie year, Smith would abort his drives to put his back to the basket for harder shots or fail to finish inside (he shot just 69 percent at the rim last season). In two games this summer, he absorbed contact with his big frame and used his length to finish easy drop-ins. A matchup against Detroit featured experienced NBA big men in James Wiseman and Jalen Duren as well, meaning Smith isn’t just feasting on G Leaguers or guys destined for Europe.

During a mid-game interview with new Houston head coach Ime Udoka in the Rockets’ Summer League opener last week, Udoka emphasized Smith squaring up and being ready to shoot at all times coming off a rookie year where just 31 percent of his threes fell. While the question and answer seemed to hint at a perceived hesitancy in Smith’s game, the more clear ripple effect of Smith hunting his own shot more consistently is that it opens up the rest of his scoring bag. Big shooters who make smart decisions and can put the ball on the ground are perhaps the hardest players in the NBA to defend. It’s why Smith was a top-three pick in the first place.

When Smith mixes in quick pull-ups or spot-up jumpers, he puts the defense on its heels and takes over.

While unlikely to be a major part of his game in the coming years, Smith also showed some open-court passing ability and quick decision-making as a ball-mover that Rockets coaches can tuck in their back pocket for later. That’s the stuff that Summer League allows players to try out in a less pressurized environment, and Smith benefited from it.