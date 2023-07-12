Shot-making performances like what Jabari Smith Jr. has put together in Las Vegas can’t be ignored. With 71 points on 49 percent shooting and just five turnovers across two games, Smith has — despite his own good attitude about appearing in the exhibition games — looked way too good to be there. What the Houston Rockets’ brass will care more about during a summer in which the organization is clearly trying to jump-start being competitive again, though, is that Smith has made improvements that should help solidify his long-term standing on the team.
Coming off a post-All Star break stretch in which he put up 15 points and eight rebounds a night on 45 percent shooting, this season of the Jabari Show is starting the same way the last one ended: poised and exciting.
During his stint in Las Vegas that Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports has come to an end, Smith showed the beginnings of what it will look like when he blends the tough shot-making and confident footwork he showed at Auburn with a more physical on-ball role. Because of his steady, high release point and deep range, Smith was able to dominate games as a shooter at the college level fairly routinely. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl used pro-style sets to free up Smith in space off pindowns, pick and pops, and as the trailer in transition. From there, Smith could either let it fly or move into a comfortable one-dribble pull-up. When he did move inside, Smith often relied on quick moves like a jab step pull-up or a fadeaway jumper, again using his size and advanced skill game to win matchups.
In Las Vegas, Smith made a noticeable effort to get to the basket more consistently with some of the same basic tools. There is a patience to Smith’s game that is obvious, and though he will continue adding upper-body strength as his pro career continues, his lower body strides powerfully through dribble moves. He took an extra beat in the lane to let less assured defenders be thrown out of position by their own momentum.
In college and even during his rookie year, Smith would abort his drives to put his back to the basket for harder shots or fail to finish inside (he shot just 69 percent at the rim last season). In two games this summer, he absorbed contact with his big frame and used his length to finish easy drop-ins. A matchup against Detroit featured experienced NBA big men in James Wiseman and Jalen Duren as well, meaning Smith isn’t just feasting on G Leaguers or guys destined for Europe.
During a mid-game interview with new Houston head coach Ime Udoka in the Rockets’ Summer League opener last week, Udoka emphasized Smith squaring up and being ready to shoot at all times coming off a rookie year where just 31 percent of his threes fell. While the question and answer seemed to hint at a perceived hesitancy in Smith’s game, the more clear ripple effect of Smith hunting his own shot more consistently is that it opens up the rest of his scoring bag. Big shooters who make smart decisions and can put the ball on the ground are perhaps the hardest players in the NBA to defend. It’s why Smith was a top-three pick in the first place.
When Smith mixes in quick pull-ups or spot-up jumpers, he puts the defense on its heels and takes over.
While unlikely to be a major part of his game in the coming years, Smith also showed some open-court passing ability and quick decision-making as a ball-mover that Rockets coaches can tuck in their back pocket for later. That’s the stuff that Summer League allows players to try out in a less pressurized environment, and Smith benefited from it.
The defensive end is where Houston has the most questions and where Smith might be misunderstood, or at least currently miscast. Playing alongside a center like Alperen Sengun who is undersized, ground-bound, and a subpar rim protector, the easy idea is to hope that Smith, who is 6’10 with a 7’2 wingspan, can be the guy who protects the rim. That’s not likely.
Smith does have special tools defensively, just not in a traditional help role at the basket. His foot speed and fluidity translate when he’s guarding smaller players, allowing him to stay with guards on the perimeter. He has great awareness of how to get big while maintaining his balance as well, taking away passing and driving angles just with his length.
Against lesser shot creators like Duren, we also see Smith get stops in one-on-one situations.
However, there are clearly moments, even in a Summer League setting, in which Smith’s need to add strength also flare up on defense. His awareness and quick-twitch reaction speed are also not where it would need to be if the goal is for Smith to turn into a high-level help defender like Robert Williams.
Planting him inside in help position also leaves him susceptible to being bodied:
Instead, Smith’s specialty defensively is his versatility. He can block shots when guarding his man or reading a simple drive, but he excels more when he can lock in against his matchup. A better goal for Smith would be to aim to be like Jayson Tatum or Jaden McDaniels, big forwards who can fight through screens, contain the ball, and force turnovers.
After signing Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jock Landale in free agency, the Rockets should be able to execute basic defense more consistently after ranking 29th on that end last season. Teams ran a layup line against Houston and scored in transition at will. Veterans should help contain the ball and communicate to take away the easiest shots. That said, Smith probably still has a long way to go defensively considering the talent at the position he plays and how long it can take for someone who can do a little of everything to actually make an impact. Still, he will benefit from locking into a real role on a competitive defense and start learning how his physical gifts can affect games.
At the same time, Udoka is known for switching more on defense than most coaches. It’s what he deployed as an assistant in Brooklyn as well as the head coach in Boston during their Finals run in 2022. Lineups when Sengun and other young players are off the court could help raise Houston’s defensive intensity even more, with more switching and swarming.
A role is coming into focus for Smith, the greatest thing one can say about a young player after a strong Summer League. With a more balanced and assertive scoring game, even in a tertiary role, and more structure all-around, Smith should be able to improve dramatically from his .514 true shooting percentage as a rookie. The turnovers should start to come down as he gets more comfortable and patient with his dribble and body control. And with a defensive-minded coach and more veteran personnel, Smith is likely to make a stronger impact on that end of the floor.
Smith is all over social media highlight reels after a stellar opening weekend in Las Vegas, and while we have to sit back and appreciate the production, Smith has shown he is growing in the right ways, too.