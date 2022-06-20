Among mainstream consensus, this 2022 NBA Draft class seems to tout a clear top three of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. For many, Jaden Ivey is often heralded as the No. 4 prospect in this class, with a sizable gap to the next tier of players.

Selecting fourth overall this year is the Sacramento Kings, who Ivey said he’s not been in contact with during the pre-draft process. The speedy guard did not follow up that information with the most resounding of reviews as it pertains to potentially landing in Sacramento either.

“I’m kind of just letting this process handle itself,” Ivey said. “If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option.”

— Jaden Ivey on Sacramento Kings — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 20, 2022

That is, uh, certainly a quote. Ivey can obviously wish to play for wherever he wants; the lack of a ringing endorsement to play for a team holding a top-five pick is simply hilarious candidness. We love honesty around these parts. The logical follow-up would be for Ivey to list the worst option he could envision here.

As for why he’s not spoken with the Kings, Ivey did not provide any singular reason.

“I never really made the decision on not talking to Sacramento,” he told reporters. “It just kinda happened.”

Sacramento has consistently been linked to Keegan Murray at No. 4, as well as possibly the trading the pick for an immediate upgrade instead. It appears as though both the Kings and Ivey are not destined to partner later this week, and Ivey’s most recent comments will undoubtedly further that speculation. That said, it wouldn’t be unheard of for the Kings to take Ivey even without a workout or much conversation, as they did just that with Davion Mitchell a year ago. We’ll find out on Thursday exactly what direction Sacramento goes in, but they can at least rest easy knowing they aren’t the worst option out there.