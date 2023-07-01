After requesting a trade from the Phoenix Suns last year after they promoted Cam Johnson to the starting lineup and sitting out until they found him a new home, Jae Crowder ended up as the big in-season acquisition of the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, after playing 18.9 minutes per game in the regular season (shooting a strong 43.6 percent from three in 18 games) he saw that taper off to 10.3 minutes a night in four appearances as the Bucks got bounced in the first round by the Miami Heat after dealing with a nagging calf issue. Crowder, entering his 12th year in the league, will need to remain healthy next year, but we learned on Saturday that he’ll get the chance to earn the spot he wasn’t able to grab with the Bucks last season, as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brings word that he’s headed back to Milwaukee.

Free agent forward Jae Crowder has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

The Bucks have opted to take a run it back approach to their big names in the free agent market this year. Beyond bringing Crowder back, Milwaukee has agreed to deals that will lead to Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez reuniting with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and the rest of the team, all with the hopes of getting back to the NBA Finals.