Jae Crowder Was Ejected For Elbowing Steven Adams In The Face After A Foul By Russell Westbrook

04.24.18 2 hours ago

The Jazz took it to the Thunder once again on Monday night, appearing primed to take a 3-1 series lead, but while the score was lopsided in favor of Utah for much of the night, it was an intense game that featured lots of dust ups and technical fouls.

The final kerfuffle of the night came after Jae Crowder got chopped across the chest, Ric Flair style, by Russell Westbrook who was frustrated for much of the night. Crowder took exception to that and when Carmelo Anthony came to usher him away from Westbrook, Crowder flung his elbow up while pulling his arm away from Anthony.

The problem was Steven Adams was right there as well, so his elbow connected cleanly with Adams’ face, even though Adams somehow barely reacted despite taking quite the shot.

