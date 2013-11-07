Jahii Carson Is Going To Blow Up At Arizona State This Year

Jahii Carson (photo. Bruce Yeung / Yeung Photography)

After the beginning of his career at Arizona State was put on hold for a year, Jahii Carson has been playing on fast-forward on his way to becoming one of college basketball’s breakout stars.

With no Olympic or World Championship tournament scheduled for 2013 â€“ and therefore no “Dream Team” to unleash on the rest of the planet â€“ this was a relatively quiet summer for USA Basketball. So when plans were announced in July for USAB to relocate its headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colo., to Tempe, Ariz., the story went largely unnoticed by the national media.

What the relocation means is that, after construction is complete on a new training center and offices near the campus of Arizona State University, the eyes of the basketball world will regularly turn to Tempe to witness the future of the game. The entire project should take about two years.

But if Jahii Carson gets his way, Tempe will be the center of attention much sooner than that.

Entering his redshirt sophomore season at ASU, Carson is one of the best point guards in college basketball. At the same time, he may also be the nation’s most underrated player and best-kept secret.

“To be honest, I hadn’t even heard of him before I got here,” admits Sun Devils guard Jermaine Marshall, who transferred to ASU from Penn State in July and watches “SportsCenter” as much as any other 23-year-old athlete.

“I think with Arizona State not being seen as a hotbed for basketball, then with me sitting out my first year, my buzz was a little lower than it should’ve been,” says the 5-11 Carson. “It makes me go harder because I want my team’s name out there. I want to have the spotlight on us. So I try to dominate. It’s giving me a chip on my shoulder to go even harder.”

As a redshirt freshman, Carson averaged 18.5 points and 5.1 assists while leading the Sun Devils to the second round of the postseason National Invitation Tournament. Along the way, he dropped 32 points against Washington; had 30 points, seven dimes and four steals against Creighton; scored 34 against Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament; and went for 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in an opening-round NIT victory over Detroit.

It was enough to earn Carson a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team and Pac-12 Co-Freshman of the Year, which he shared with UCLA wing Shabazz Muhammad (now a rookie with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves). But a case easily could have been made that Carson was the conference’s most valuable player. He led a team that finished 10-21 the season before his debut to a 22-13 record, putting ASU back in the postseason after a two-year hiatus.

To get a clearer picture of how important Carson is at Arizona State, look at it this way: The Sun Devils have taken on an identity reminiscent of the ’00-01 Philadelphia 76ers, and Carson plays the role of Allen Iverson.

Last season’s squad had a shotblocking giant anchoring the defense (7-2 Jordan Bachynski swatted 3.4 shots per game), a collection of blue-collar types on the wings (including Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft pick Carrick Felix), and a respected, passionate, bookish veteran coach (Herb Sendek) making it all work.

But the team’s fate ultimately rests in the quick hands and on the fast feet of one dynamic spark plug in the backcourt whose ability to get into the lane and create buckets is less offensive strategy and more of a survival tactic.

“I won’t say getting to the basket is easy, but I get there about 70 percent of the time (on isolations), and pretty much anytime I wanted to on ball screens,” says Carson, who put on 10 pounds of muscle over the summer to get his weight up to 180. “Me getting to the basket is a given, and we set up the offense around that.”

He’s able to get there with a first step that belongs in an instructional video alongside that of John Wall, a knowledge of angles and momentum that favors 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year Damian Lillard, and an explosive athleticism that resembles rising Phoenix Suns star Eric Bledsoe.

“Throw it up anywhere near the rim, I’m gonna go get it,” says Carson, whose YouTube history dating back to high school is full of alley-oop dunks and acrobatic layups.

Carson’s playmaking ability as a scorer and passer will be tested even more this season. He is Arizona State’s only returning double-digit scorer, after Felix went pro and guard Evan Gordon (10.1 ppg) transferred to Indiana. Carson will be the focus of opponents’ game plans from Day 1.

“Teams were out to stop me last year,” says Carson. “Every night somebody was coming after me, which was something I wasn’t used to. In high school, teams don’t really scout you like that and know all your tendencies. I was kind of surprised (in college) at how much teams would know me and how fast they could make adjustments. So I have to be that much more mentally and physically strong this year.”

Born and raised in the Phoenix area, Carson starred at Mesa High School and eventually made the short list of homegrown basketball phenoms in the state, next to the likes of Fat Lever, Sean Elliott, Mike Bibby, Channing Frye and Jerryd Bayless. He developed a big-brother-little-brother bond with Bayless, now a sixth man with the Memphis Grizzlies, and a mentor-mentee relationship with ASU legend Eddie House, who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics.

“All the players who are dominant in Arizona know about each other,” says Carson. “(The state) not being a hotbed, it’s rare that somebody is dominating. Jerryd, Eddie, Fat Lever, myself, we’ve all been in a similar situation. There’s definitely love shown. Like, Jerryd, he wants to help every last person coming out of Arizona.”

