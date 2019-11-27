Jahlil Okafor Is ‘Taking Ownership’ Of His Career In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – “I’m back.”

Jahlil Okafor examines his fingernails and gives an affirmative head nod. After a relaxing manicure and pedicure session at Southern Swings, a nail bar on Magazine St., he gets comfy on a couch in the corner, where an illuminated neon sign reads “treat yourself.” The conversation with those in the salon moves effortlessly from talk of the Game of Thrones final season to a discussion on horror movies — Ready or Not was a highlight.

The staff ribs Okafor a little bit for being gone for a couple weeks, as he’s moved away from the neighborhood to be closer to the team’s practice facility and hasn’t made his regular appointment. In season, it’s not exactly easy to stick to one spot, especially one that’s now a bit of a drive away. There’s a general self care revolution at play with Okafor, who is in his fifth season in the NBA and can be considered a vet, but who turns 24 in December. Most people in their early-20s aren’t diving into sleep studies and bringing their CPAP machine as a carry-on. Most top-5 picks aren’t shopping for oil diffusers, or weighing the pros and cons of hydrogen water on the advice of former Pels star Anthony Davis, even if Okafor is pretty sure it’s purely placebo.

But most 20-somethings, even those at the top of the NBA Draft, haven’t had the specific experience Okafor has had, and he’s committed to using those first few years in the league as an opportunity to shape who he’s becoming.

“It’s owning up to some of my actions or some of the stuff that happened to me and not blaming anybody,” Okafor says over dinner at Saffron, an Indian-Creole fusion restaurant Jrue Holiday recommended that has become his favorite spot in New Orleans. “Looking in the mirror and taking ownership over my career or anything that’s happened to me. And the second I did that, I realized that I was in control. I felt like if somebody wronged me, it really makes me feel like you’re not in control at that point. So once you take ownership of it, you realize that you’re the reason for the situation that you’re in. That makes you feel like you’re a lot more in control. And once I had that realization, I wanted it for myself.”

If it can help, and it can create that sense of control, Okafor is considering it. He’s moved to more of a vegan diet and was tested for allergies recently with a sensitivity to shellfish, dairy, and gluten becoming present. He hired a personal chef to help keep things in check, especially in a food mecca like New Orleans. He’s tried out meditation and actualization techniques, and spent the summer with Jrue and the Holidays near Los Angeles participating in their bootcamp of workouts to get prepared for this season. And he’s continued to take care of his four-year-old Rottweiler named Natty, who recently had ACL surgery in Houston and will be rehabbing for a couple months.

As rookie Zion Williamson points out about Okafor’s performance early on this season, “y’all see it on the court.”

Okafor is averaging almost 10 points and five rebounds in just under 18 minutes per game, and is doing so on 66.6 percent shooting. It’s by far his most efficient output since entering the league in 2015, and he’s made strides as a rim protector as well, putting together 1.3 blocks per game.