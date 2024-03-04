The New York Knicks have looked, at times, to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference this season, but injuries have kept them from getting to fully see what exactly they have. Mitchell Robinson has missed most of the season while Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are both still out after more than a month sidelined with injuries.

One of the constants for this Knicks team that’s kept them in the top 4 in the East (tied with Miami at 35-25 entering Sunday night) has been Jalen Brunson, as the All-Star guard has been nothing short of sensational this season. Unfortunately on Sunday night in Cleveland, Brunson became the latest Knicks star to suffer an injury when he fell to the floor after a pull-up jumper grabbing at his left knee on New York’s first possession of the game.

Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly, did not look great pic.twitter.com/5PHzm5mCDS — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 4, 2024

The fact that Brunson grabbed at his knee without there being any apparent contact was worrisome, but the Knicks initial diagnosis was simply “left knee soreness” and they listed him as questionable to return. That was a seemingly positive sign, but when the second half began and Brunson was not on the bench, concern rose and Brunson was soon ruled out for the game.

Jalen Brunson (sore left knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. https://t.co/yRtryZQTul — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 4, 2024

There will undoubtedly be an MRI on Brunson’s knee tomorrow, with results likely arriving in the afternoon and at that point we’ll find out a timetable for his return. Hopefully it is indeed an issue of soreness or a sprain and not some kind of tear that could cost him the season in such a promising year for the Knicks and their emerging star guard. In the meantime, New York will look to keep treading water in a playoff spot in the East and hope that by the time the postseason rolls around they can get their top players back on the court healthy and make a run.