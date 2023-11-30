The Orlando Magic have been one of the best stories during the early portion of the NBA season. The team entered Wednesday night’s slate of games with a 12-5 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference and only a game and a half behind the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics. For a franchise that has been stuck in the NBA’s wilderness for years, it’s an extremely exciting development, as Orlando legitimately looks like they have as bright a future as anyone in the East.

Two players prominently involved in their success this year have been Cole Anthony, who has provided a major scoring punch in his role off the bench, and Jalen Suggs, whose ability to just make winning plays has helped him secure a spot in the starting lineup. The two linked up for one hell of a highlight on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, as Suggs jumped a passing lane, took off in transition, and threw a lob up to Anthony, who reeled it in with one hand and dunked.

COLE ANTHONY SOARS FOR THE ALLEY-OOP FINISH 😤 Wizards-Magic | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/oaf0YHuVs0 pic.twitter.com/fU0ROnKzUF — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2023

if you need me i will be watching this on repeat thank you @jalensuggs + @The_ColeAnthony https://t.co/VYcX0UrePh pic.twitter.com/vjtdISYpko — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 30, 2023

It’s very easy to compare this to something that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did as members of the Miami Heat, because, well, look at this.

OMG 🫣 pic.twitter.com/ggDy7tvj7E — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 30, 2023

Orlando went on to beat Washington, 139-120.