Jalen Suggs And Cole Anthony Did Their Best LeBron And Dwyane Wade Impression On This Ridiculous Alley-Oop

The Orlando Magic have been one of the best stories during the early portion of the NBA season. The team entered Wednesday night’s slate of games with a 12-5 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference and only a game and a half behind the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics. For a franchise that has been stuck in the NBA’s wilderness for years, it’s an extremely exciting development, as Orlando legitimately looks like they have as bright a future as anyone in the East.

Two players prominently involved in their success this year have been Cole Anthony, who has provided a major scoring punch in his role off the bench, and Jalen Suggs, whose ability to just make winning plays has helped him secure a spot in the starting lineup. The two linked up for one hell of a highlight on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, as Suggs jumped a passing lane, took off in transition, and threw a lob up to Anthony, who reeled it in with one hand and dunked.

It’s very easy to compare this to something that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did as members of the Miami Heat, because, well, look at this.

Orlando went on to beat Washington, 139-120.

