Jamal Crawford wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Allow me to brag about my hometown for a minute. With Jamal Crawford being named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year earlier today, that gives Seattle a pair of award-winners in 2010, after Aaron Brooks copped Most Improved Player last week.

Like every other award that’s been announced so far, this one was a landslide victory. Crawford, a.k.a. “The Difference” according to the rest of the Hawks, got 110 out of 122 first-place votes, smashing second-place finisher Jason Terry (also from Seattle). Anderson Varejao finished third, Manu Ginobili was fourth, and J.R. Smith was fifth. Lamar Odom and Paul Millsap each received a first-place vote.

In his 10th year in the NBA, Crawford was on a playoff team for the first time with Atlanta. He averaged 18.0 points per game, and while leading the NBA in fourth-quarter minutes, regularly took over for Mike Bibby as the Hawks’ crunch-time point guard and was called on to take the big shot as much as All-Star Joe Johnson.

The NBA might have taken our franchise away, but Seattle’s presence is obviously huge in the League. Example: In the last five draft classes, the Seattle area has produced eight first-round picks, including Brandon Roy, who’s going to be an All-Star staple for the next decade or so. Whenever you’re ready, Indiana Pacers…

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE