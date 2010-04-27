Jamal Crawford wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year

#Lamar Odom
04.27.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

Allow me to brag about my hometown for a minute. With Jamal Crawford being named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year earlier today, that gives Seattle a pair of award-winners in 2010, after Aaron Brooks copped Most Improved Player last week.

Like every other award that’s been announced so far, this one was a landslide victory. Crawford, a.k.a. “The Difference” according to the rest of the Hawks, got 110 out of 122 first-place votes, smashing second-place finisher Jason Terry (also from Seattle). Anderson Varejao finished third, Manu Ginobili was fourth, and J.R. Smith was fifth. Lamar Odom and Paul Millsap each received a first-place vote.

In his 10th year in the NBA, Crawford was on a playoff team for the first time with Atlanta. He averaged 18.0 points per game, and while leading the NBA in fourth-quarter minutes, regularly took over for Mike Bibby as the Hawks’ crunch-time point guard and was called on to take the big shot as much as All-Star Joe Johnson.

The NBA might have taken our franchise away, but Seattle’s presence is obviously huge in the League. Example: In the last five draft classes, the Seattle area has produced eight first-round picks, including Brandon Roy, who’s going to be an All-Star staple for the next decade or so. Whenever you’re ready, Indiana Pacers…

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom
TAGSAaron BrooksANDERSON VAREJAOBRANDON ROYDimeMagJamal CrawfordJASON TERRYJOE JOHNSONJR SMITHLAMAR ODOMMANU GINOBILIMike BibbyPAUL MILLSAPReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP