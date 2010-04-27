Jamal Crawford wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Allow me to brag about my hometown for a minute. With Jamal Crawford being named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year earlier today, that gives Seattle a pair of award-winners in 2010, after Aaron Brooks copped Most Improved Player last week.
Like every other award that’s been announced so far, this one was a landslide victory. Crawford, a.k.a. “The Difference” according to the rest of the Hawks, got 110 out of 122 first-place votes, smashing second-place finisher Jason Terry (also from Seattle). Anderson Varejao finished third, Manu Ginobili was fourth, and J.R. Smith was fifth. Lamar Odom and Paul Millsap each received a first-place vote.
In his 10th year in the NBA, Crawford was on a playoff team for the first time with Atlanta. He averaged 18.0 points per game, and while leading the NBA in fourth-quarter minutes, regularly took over for Mike Bibby as the Hawks’ crunch-time point guard and was called on to take the big shot as much as All-Star Joe Johnson.
The NBA might have taken our franchise away, but Seattle’s presence is obviously huge in the League. Example: In the last five draft classes, the Seattle area has produced eight first-round picks, including Brandon Roy, who’s going to be an All-Star staple for the next decade or so. Whenever you’re ready, Indiana Pacers…
Probably the 2nd most obvious award winner this year, behind LeBron winning the MVP. Good for Jamal.
would “stuntman” carl landry won it if he didn’t get traded? got shot, lose his teeth and now this. ouch.
someone needs to file for damages against dirk’s elbows. first landry’s teeth and now manu’s nose.
I stumbled across this trying to get Dime over the past few days…
[www.austinburton.yolasite.com]
I forgot to say…
LMAO!
This award was obvious when Carl Landry was traded to Sactown.
Gray Middle School is in the 253…….aint Austin from 206?
I mean, I do like wrestling and “other stuff,” and my big sister is awesome, and I probably would have “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” on my own website … maybe I’m related to the kid somehow.
hahaahahahah love the pesnut butter jelly time.
“maybe I’m related to the kid somehow.”
LMAO. Might be somewhere along the line of “The Game Plan” and “Big Daddy”…