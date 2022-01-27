There has some speculation that James Harden may way out of Brooklyn, either looking to go the 76ers or somewhere else. Earlier this week, Harden himself saying that’s he’s ‘frustrated’ since the Nets aren’t winning as much as expected.

Harden, however, isn’t going anywhere, at least not before next month’s trade deadline. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will not take offers on Harden before the deadline. Per Woj, this is in part because Harden’s “repeated insistences to ownership and management that he’s committed to staying and winning a championship with the franchise” and that, when Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play together, they are still the title favorites.

Notably, Durant is out right now with an MCL sprain and won’t return until later February. Irving, meanwhile, is currently a part-time player because of a New York City mandate that prevents players from playing games in the city if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Harden, who did not sign an extension prior to the season, could opt out of his deal at the end of this season and pursue free agency. The 76ers are the most known suitor for Harden considering his connection to Daryl Morey, their team president, but the 76ers have not had made an offer for Harden as of yet, per Woj. That’s not a surprise given their potential pursuit of Harden has always been reported as something for this summer in a sign-and-trade involving Ben Simmons rather than a trade in-season.

The February 10 deadline looms large for a number of teams and stars, but it seems safe to say that any drama involving Harden’s future in Brooklyn won’t come until this summer rather than in the next two weeks.