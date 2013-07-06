James Harden & Dwight Howard Both Post Instagram Photos Of The NBA’s New Super Duo

As both James Harden and Dwight Howard are saying: Houston, we have liftoff. Superman is going to the Rockets, where he’ll play with a team almost tailor-made for his talents. He has some of the NBA’s best three-point shooters on a squad that shot the most triples in the league last year (remember how that worked out for Howard in Orlando?). He has another superstar that loves to dish AND has an incredible pick-n-roll game. Plus, there’s Kevin McHale, who should be able to teach Dwight Howard a thing or two. This should be good.

How good will they be together?

